Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.07. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 174,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 357,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

