John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 to $1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

JBT stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.87. 12,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

