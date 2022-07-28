Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

