Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Julius Bär Gruppe AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

JBAXY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

