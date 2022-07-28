Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGETF opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.