Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Upland Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPLD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

UPLD stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Upland Software has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 358,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

