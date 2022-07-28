Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of JPXGY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 17,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,619. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

