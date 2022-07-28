Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of JPXGY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 17,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,619. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
