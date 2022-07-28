iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IJR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

