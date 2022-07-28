iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $53,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

EFV stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.