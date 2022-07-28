iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

