iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
ESGD stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
