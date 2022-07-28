iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $110,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,475,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $69.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

