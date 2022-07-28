Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

