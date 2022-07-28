Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 295.0% in July

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,719,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

