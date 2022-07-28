Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 307.7% in July

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
KBWP stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
