Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 307.7% in July

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

KBWP stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,658,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000.

