Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $225.34 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $253.66.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

