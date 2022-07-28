International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

IBM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.04. 27,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

