Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

ICE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.29. 28,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

