Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys 103,898 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 20,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

