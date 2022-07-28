Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 2,385.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 217,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

