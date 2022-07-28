IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $352,599,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

Global Payments stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

