HUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $164.86 million and $6.96 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 164,662,243 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

