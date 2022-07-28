Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $121,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $477.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.81.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.61.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

