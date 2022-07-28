Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $44,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.