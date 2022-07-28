Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Booking worth $83,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,880.14. 8,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,961.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,168.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.