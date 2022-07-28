Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $183.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

