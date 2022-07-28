Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

