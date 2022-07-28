Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after buying an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.