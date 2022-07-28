Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $129.25 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

