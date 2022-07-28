Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $830,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $396,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

