Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Trading Up 3.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 7,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

