Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $661,514.28

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $661,514.28 and $42,745.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,770,655 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. "

