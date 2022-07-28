Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $4.45. Hello Group shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 1,837,449 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

