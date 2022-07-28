Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.63

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.63 and traded as low as $48.15. Heineken shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 43,358 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €125.00 ($127.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

