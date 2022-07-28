Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

