Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 244.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 494,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,774. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,260,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,593,000 after purchasing an additional 212,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

