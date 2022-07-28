HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,039 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

American States Water Price Performance

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

