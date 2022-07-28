HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 571,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 259,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

