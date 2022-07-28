HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

