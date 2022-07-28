HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

