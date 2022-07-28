Haverford Trust Co Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $10.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.40. 44,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,093. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average of $247.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

