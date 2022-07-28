Haverford Trust Co Has $130.05 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $130,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 83,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

