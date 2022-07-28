Haverford Trust Co Acquires 47,746 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $112,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

