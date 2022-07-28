Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.49. 167,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.