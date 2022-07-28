Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.67. The company had a trading volume of 330,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.07 and a 200 day moving average of $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

