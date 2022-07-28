Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,111 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.71 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

