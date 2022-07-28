Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.