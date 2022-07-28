Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 143,449 shares trading hands.

Graystone Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Graystone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.