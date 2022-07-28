Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.