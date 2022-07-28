Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance
Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.66.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
