Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) is Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

