Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

